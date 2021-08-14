Penticton business owner upset with customers throwing items, spitting on and screaming at her staff over mask mandate

Photo: Google Street View

A Penticton business owner is frustrated and disappointed by how customers are treating her employees, after seeing continued verbal abuse and outrage over requiring a mask inside.

Amanda Lysohirka owns two Booster Juices along with her business partner. She says that since they decided to keep a mandatory mask policy in place at their stores, individuals have spat at their staff, hurled verbal abuse, punched down their signs and thrown items at them.

She says one customer even went as far as to find Lysohirka on Facebook to send her some nasty messages, making fun of her husband and kids.

“I was expecting to get some sort of kickback from this all because people don't like change, I understand that. But this is just unreal what's going on now. It's gone really far. It's gone too far.”

Before the Provincial Health Order mask mandate was lifted in BC, Lysohirka asked her staff whether they were comfortable with it being lifted or if they wanted to keep the policy in place.

“I had about 50 per cent say that they wanted to keep the masks going. Either because of their own health issues, or because of family members' health issues. So I said, that's fine. We will stand by you guys, we will make sure that we continue to have masks be worn when we're in the store.”

A key part of keeping this in place for the business was to make sure those customers who didn’t want to wear a mask or were not able to could still be accommodated.

“We have about four or five different options that if they don't have a mask, we will still take your order outside. We'll still bring you your drinks outside,” Lysohirka explained.

These options are posted on the front of the doors alongside the mask requirement so customers know before coming in how they can be helped.

“If you don't like those options, we can sell you a mask for 50 cents. And the way that we see the mask option being in there is no shoes, no shirt, no service. And if you don't have shoes on and you don't have a shirt on, we don't have to give you service and nor do we have to pay for you to have shoes or shirt.”

Each private business has the option to keep their mask mandate in place as a part of safety protocols now that the mandate has been lifted.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, operators who wish masks to be worn in their premises should advise customers upon entry and may choose to provide masks to them. Mask exceptions are in place for children under 12 years of age and people with a physical or cognitive disability, along with eating, drinking and services exemptions.

"We say every time, 'Hi there, just so you know, we have requirements to wear masks in our business. If you don't have a mask, we have four or five options outside on the sign that's written there. If you don't like those options, we can sell you a mask.'"

When customers refuse to wear masks, private businesses have a right to refuse entry to customers not wearing a mask, according to the BCCDC, adding for employees to "ask these customers to shop online or to choose curbside pick-up options."

“We're all here to do a job. We are all here to make sure that everyone is safe and we want to make sure that they get their products. That's what it is at the end of the day," Lysohirka explained.

She added that more of her staff are wanting the mask mandate to come off now since the abuse over asking customers to wear one has gotten so bad.

“They feel more unsafe asking them to wear the masks that actually have the masks on….Now we're at a point where what's now safe, not wearing the mask and exposing ourselves to this illness and our family to this illness or having the mask stay on and having these people scream at the employees who were feeling unsafe with that too.”

"Please think twice before you start berating these people,” she said.

“We want to make sure we keep everyone safe, that's what it is at the end of the day. We want people to be safe, and we want our employees to feel safe. They have a right to come to work in a safe environment every day.”