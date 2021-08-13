The Bike Barn closes their store for the weekend in Penticton due to positive COVID-19 case

Photo: Castanet Staff File photo

One of Penticton's prominent bike shops has announced they are closing their doors for the weekend after one of their employees contracted COVID-19.

"The Bike Barn will be closed for today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday) due to a positive COVID test with one of our team. We plan to re-open on Tuesday, Aug. 17. Out of an abundance of caution for the well being of our customers and staff we have decided to shut our doors until tests come back and we are certain there are no other infections," their social media post on Friday reads.

Those who have a bike in for repair or an appointment are asked to call the store on Tuesday to reschedule. Otherwise, customers can email [email protected] to reschedule or arrange bike pick up.

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and we hope everyone stays healthy and safe."