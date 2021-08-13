No more temporary property access permits for Nk'Mip Creek wildfire evacuees until at least Monday

Photo: Mike Biden

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has suspended temporary access to residents of the evacuated Mount Baldy area for the next three days on the advice of BC Wildfire Service.

The Nk'Mip Creek wildfire, estimated at 17,472 hectares, continues leave 123 addresses under evacuation order and 34 under alert in Electoral Area E of the RDKB.

On Aug. 12, ten permanent residents were given permits to return home and retrieve essential items. No more permits will be granted until at least Aug. 16, when the RDKB will reassess.

Sustained gusty winds and high temperatures contributed to the decision to hold off on more access.

Ninety-eight Mexican firefighters are on scene helping the fight, alongside BC Wildfire crews, heavy equipment, structural protection personnel, multiple helicopters and dozens of BCWS support staff.

An area restriction order remains in place.

