Inmate alleges stabbing at Okanagan Correctional Centre, sues province for $35K

A former inmate is suing the province for $35,000 for an alleged stabbing while incarcerated.

Waylon M. Ross, born in 1986, was in custody at Okanagan Correctional Centre recently, in relation to 2019 assault charges in Cranbrook, according to court records. He is no longer in custody.

Ross alleges that sometime in July 2021, he was moved from one unit of the centre to another because of "contact concerns" and danger to his life.

"Then [I was] moved back to the unit where OCC said I was in danger. I was then assaulted by two inmates and taken to segregation where I was unresponsive and a code five was called," Ross wrote in the civil suit.

"The Okanagan Correctional Centre put my life at risk. I was injured, and," his written submission concludes abruptly.

Ross is seeking $5,000 for damages to mental health, $10,000 for injuries and bruises, and $20,000 for "putting my life at risk."

The Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General which oversees provincial penitentiaries deferred comment to a later date. Castanet will update when that is available.