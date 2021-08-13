COVID-19 case counts grow in South Okanagan

Photo: BC CDC COVID-19 cases for the most recent 7-day period (Sunday to Saturday), Aug, 1-7

A slight growth in positive COVID-19 cases has been observed in the South Okanagan, picking up from the previous reported week, according to data released on Thursday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Penticton recorded 19 new cases during the week of Aug. 1-7, compared to eight cases during the week of July 25-31.

Summerland totalled six new cases last week, recording just one case from the previous week. Further south in Oliver-Osoyoos, that area saw the smallest growth, with a recorded six new cases last week, compared to five the week before.

The growth looks minimal compared to the Central Okanagan’s numbers, who’s COVID infection spike has prompted more health measures and restrictions from the province. The area saw 849 cases last week, almost a doubling in cases compared to the prior week with 450 cases.

According to the BC CDC, 80 per cent of the population in Penticton has received their first vaccine dose, while 70 per cent has received their second as of Aug. 10 for individuals over the age of 12.