RDOS reminding public they have two weeks left to complete survey on communication strategies

Photo: Chelsea Powrie

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is reminding the public that there is still time to complete a short follow-up survey to their 2020 Citizen Survey, focusing specifically on how they can best communicate information about RDOS initiatives with the public.

It launched June 7 and closes Aug. 31 at 4:30 p.m. Surveys have been conducted biennially since 2010.

Find the survey online here or pick up a paper copy at local governments in the Town of Princeton, Village of Keremeos, Town of Oliver, Town of Osoyoos, District of Summerland and at the RDOS office in Penticton.

Local volunteer fire halls also have some copies but due to wildfire activity, may not always be able to provide them.

The Oliver Community Centre and Similkameen Recreation Centre also have surveys available.