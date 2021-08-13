Negotiations over proposed national park in South Okanagan were slowed by pandemic

Photo: Parks Canada

The slow march toward a national park in the South Okanagan continues after delays due to the pandemic, according to a Parks Canada update issued Aug. 12.

The open letter outlines where in the process the park project is, and what the next steps are.

It began with a feasibility assessment in 2004, and ongoing public consultations continued until 2019 when a memorandum of understanding was signed. The proposed boundary encompasses roughly 270 square kilometres of landscapes including Mt. Kobau, Spotted Lake and the Kipoola area.

The federal government says the region is home to 11 per cent of Canada’s at-risk species (30 in total), including badgers, snakes and various birds.

Now, they are in the phase of tripartite negotiations between Parks Canada, the syilx/Okanagan Nation and the Government of British Columbia. Delays in this phase are attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parks Canada says there have been common questions and concerns brought to them by local government officials, and says they guarantee the following:

That there will be no expropriation of private lands; acquisition of private property will occur only on a willing seller-willing buyer basis.

That provincial Crown lands within the working boundary of the proposed national park reserve, including the existing South Okanagan Grasslands Protected Area, remain under the jurisdiction and management of the Province of British Columbia until the proposed national park reserve is established.

That interim measures are in place to ensure that no new mineral claims are acquired on Crown lands within the proposed boundary. That commercial timber harvest within the proposed boundary is temporarily suspended until a decision is made on park establishment.

Management decisions (e.g. camping sites, allowable activities, fire and invasive species management, etc.) are not currently being discussed in negotiations, and would be explored with local governments and First Nations should the proposed park go ahead.

Next steps are to continue negotiations to establish a final agreement.