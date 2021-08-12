Seventeen South Okanagan-Similkameen students awarded bursaries with over $40K from Community Foundation

Photo: Contributed Sharon Amos Legacy Fund for the Arts donor Ben Amos, with two of bursary recipients: Zoe Mallach and Kaiden Creagh.

Seventeen local students were awarded funds for education from eight different endowment funds from the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen (CFSOS) for the 2021 Bursary program.

“These endowment funds have been created by donors who believe in the value of education and its power to improve quality of life for an individual and their family,” said Sarah Trudeau, Manager of Grants and Community Initiatives of CFSOS said in a press release.

“Although we received less applications from previous years, the need was clearly demonstrated in the essays the students submitted.”

The application process asked students to submit a personal essay which highlight their achievements, not only in their schooling but in their personal life.

“These really give insight into what the student has overcome in their life and their future goals,” Trudeau added.

Eleven students were awarded the Dr. John & Kathy Scarfo Fund bursaries, which granted each student over $2,657. These bursaries were awarded to students who live an active and healthy lifestyle and are pursuing education in an effort to improve life for themselves and their families.

The recipients are Sofia Terbasket-Funmaker, Marianne McGoran, Zoe Mallach, Coral Ruttan, Sydney Hanson, Abigail Winstone, Jessica ter Wolbeek, Jamison Lois Foster, Matthew Olsen, Holly Atkinson and Lyndzie Caron.

Three students received the Sharon Amos Legacy Fund for the Arts, which was established after the death of the well-known community leader. The recipients of this year’s Sharon Amos Legacy Fund for the Arts bursaries each received $1,000. Congratulations to Zoe Mallach, Sophie Robinson and Kaiden Creagh.

The South Okanagan Aboriginal Bursary Fund was established in 2013 to support local aboriginal students and awarded $1,720 to Sofia Terbasket-Funmaker as the sole recipient this year. Shortly after the announcement of this new Fund, another anonymous donor came forward and donated an additional $10,000 to the bursary fund.

The Culver Family Bursary Fund was established to support students entering their second year of humanities. Coral Ruttan is the recipient and was awarded $1,400 towards her post secondary schooling.

One recipient was awarded the Lynn & Brian Jackson Endowment for Fine Arts, with a $700 bursary to support students who are pursuing an education in fine arts programs. The recipient of this award was Zoe mallach.

The Charles & Irene Armstrong Bursary supports students pursuing an education to improve their lives and better support their families. This year’s recipient of an over $960 award is Matthew Thacker.

A over $2,050 award was given to Candice Randall from the L&R Supplementary Bursary, established to support students pursuing education to upgrade for employment qualification.

A new bursary fund awarded to students entering into or continuing studies in engineering or physical sciences and demonstrates financial need. The Eva and Herbert Rosinger Fund recipient is Liam Rowan.

“Congratulations to all of this year’s bursary recipients. I encourage everyone to reapply next year when the bursary funding cycle opens again in March of 2022,” said Trudeau.