Reminder to leave pets at home and keep them cool with hot temperatures in the Interior

Casey Richardson

A return of the high temperatures this weekend in the Southern Interior means it’s imperative for pet owners to make sure they are keeping their furry friends cool and safe.

Penticton Pet Resort can have as many as 40 pups in their care a day and makes sure to utilize creative ways to beat the heat.

“There's a lot of options out there. Dogs don't typically notice the temperature. So you've got to make sure there's lots of shade, lots of water available. A lot of downtime to avoid the hotter times of the day,” owner Lindsey Denton explained.

“We try and do most of our activities early morning, late afternoon, evenings, even going to the dog beach is always a great idea. We like to take groups out there and just let them swim for 20 minutes. It's really fun to swim with the dogs, they have a great time out there.”

The team will make the dog's ice treats with water, broth and some cookies in there and then freeze it overnight.

“And they just get to lick it and enjoy it throughout the day.”

Their doggy daycare includes big tents in the backyard with tons of shaded areas, kiddie pools for the dogs love to lay in and jump through throughout the day.

“In the past, we've had misters to also keep the dogs really cool and we're always throwing the hose on them too.”

The important things for pet owners to watch for are heat stress and heat stroke.

“When it gets really hot, it's best to have your pets inside with air conditioning if possible. Don't leave them out in the backyard. Even with access to water, it's still very hot for them,” Carolyn Hawkins, branch manager for the Okanagan Similkameen BC SPCA explained.

Denton added that if the pets are outside, owners should watch for excessive drooling, lots of heavy panting, vomiting, and diarrhea.

“It is definitely a serious condition that can happen to dogs quicker than you would think.”

The BC SPCA advises people to be mindful of their pets during the hot summer and to avoid walking dogs in high temperatures during the day when the ground is at its hottest.

“If it's 31 C degrees in the air, the pavement is 62 C degrees, they can burn their feet. Also even on the beach, the sand gets really hot. If you're walking on the beach by yourself, you know how hot sand gets on your feet. It's the same as dogs,” Hawkins said.

“Don't run them in the middle of the day beside your bicycle or, you know even walking them just make sure they're super, very short walks.”

“If your dog needs to stay inside or or avoid that hike for one day, then it's not going to hurt them,” Denton added. “Some people think that their dogs need exercise and that's not always the case. You're doing more harm than good in certain circumstances.”

And with soaring temperatures expected this week across the province, owners are reminded that leaving a pet in a vehicle could be a death sentence, in just as little as ten minutes.

“We have seen calls, we do every year, we always see hot dog calls all the time. It's just best to leave them at home, they might want to cry and they want to come with you. But the best bet is just to leave them at home. They'll be happy to see you when you get back,” Hawkins added.

If you see an animal showing signs of heatstroke or other distress, please call the BC SPCA call centre at 1-855-622-7722 during business hours or contact your local animal control agency or police.