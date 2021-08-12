Live update on multiple Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen wildfires xpected at 3 p.m.

Contributed

Dozens of evacuation orders for the Garrison Lake wildfire east of Princeton have been downgraded to Evacuation Alerts.

Orders for sixty-five properties and 12 parcels in Electoral Area H have been rescinded as of Thursday afternoon. Those properties are now under alert.

The wildfire remains estimated at 12,000 hectares in size and is classified as out of control.

Find the full list of rescinded orders here. Dozens more remain on Evacuation Order.

BC Wildfire Service and the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen will be providing a live media briefing at 3 p.m., which will be posted live in this story at that time.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen and BC Wildfire Service will be holding a live video update on the fire situation in the area at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities will provide information on the multiple large wildfires burning in the regional district: Nk'Mip Creek, Thomas Creek, Garrison Lake and Brenda Creek.