177695
Penticton  

Live update on multiple Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen wildfires xpected at 3 p.m.

Update on local fires

- | Story: 342691

Contributed

UPDATE: 2:50 p.m.

Dozens of evacuation orders for the Garrison Lake wildfire east of Princeton have been downgraded to Evacuation Alerts.

Orders for sixty-five properties and 12 parcels in Electoral Area H have been rescinded as of Thursday afternoon. Those properties are now under alert.

The wildfire remains estimated at 12,000 hectares in size and is classified as out of control.

Find the full list of rescinded orders here. Dozens more remain on Evacuation Order.

BC Wildfire Service and the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen will be providing a live media briefing at 3 p.m., which will be posted live in this story at that time.

ORIGINAL: 2:30 p.m.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen and BC Wildfire Service will be holding a live video update on the fire situation in the area at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Castanet will have the live stream available in this story at that time.

Authorities will provide information on the multiple large wildfires burning in the regional district: Nk'Mip Creek, Thomas Creek, Garrison Lake and Brenda Creek.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

177411
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
176485


Real Estate
4511892
29-1836 Tower Ranch Boulevard
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$999,900
more details
168751




Send us your News Tips!


175411


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Atticus
Atticus Penticton SPCA >


177048


Great designs

Galleries
A collection of clever designs. Prevents users from creating fake accounts A hot stamp instead of a sticker
Great designs (2)
Galleries
Bike seat is also a bike pump A stand for bikers to hold while...
Beloved actress Una Stubbs dead at 84
Showbiz
Veteran British actress Una Stubbs has died, aged 84. The star,
Do you have a girlfriend?
Must Watch
Funny triangle!
Wife can’t get out of the water
Must Watch
Everyone likes to imagine themselves looking elegant and graceful...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
175675
176498