Penticton  

Penticton Community Centre pool closing for annual cleaning and maintenance

Pool closing for cleaning

The Penticton Community Centre pool and aquatic centre will be closed for its annual cleaning and maintenance from Aug. 14 to 29.

"The annual pool shutdown is an important part of the ongoing planned maintenance at the aquatic facility,” says recreation operations supervisor Kerry Wagner.

“It helps in keeping the pool functional and in reducing maintenance-related service impacts throughout the other times of the year.”

Preventative maintenance will be done on the pool, steam room, hot tub, change rooms and mechanical areas, as well as inspection for any potential damage that may need larger repairs.

