177398
176146
Penticton  

Penticton Indian Band members employees at Coyote Cruises berated, physically attacked, called racist slurs by drunk guests

Racist slurs hurled at youth

- | Story: 342670

The Penticton Indian Band and City of Penticton have put out a joint statement concerning a racist incident where Indigenous youth employed at Coyote Cruises were berated and attacked.

According to a news release issued Thursday, PIB student employees were subjected to racist slurs and a minor physical altercation by intoxicated and belligerent guests floating the river channel.

The racist slurs and comments included mention of the 215 graves of children discovered at the Kamloops Residential School site.

“I met yesterday with Mayor Vassilaki and Superintendent Hunter to discuss this particular incident and we agree that these actions are not acceptable and cannot be tolerated,” Penticton Indian Band Chief, Greg Gabriel said.

“We already have much anger in all First Nations Communities as a result of the initial 215 graves being discovered. This type of irresponsible behavior will only generate more anger and division between communities. Our children and youth who work in these summer positions work diligently in performing their roles to ensure everyone’s safety and enjoyment and should never be subjected to any racism or belligerent behaviour.”

The city is asking for everyone to enjoy summer activities in a safe, responsible and respectful manner.

“On behalf of City Council, I re-state again that there is no place for racism in Penticton, in particular towards youth. Each of us must stand up and call out racism of any sort, anytime we witness it,” said Penticton Mayor, John Vassilaki.

"To community members and neighbours who are hurting right now, on behalf of the City and Council, I want you to know that we stand with you and we are here for you.”

RCMP Superintendent Brian Hunter stated that the police have initiated a fulsome investigation into the matter.

“Our communities will not accept racist, derogatory or hate motivated comments or actions directed to anyone in our area. These insensitive actions, especially towards our youth, will not be tolerated and have been reported to the Penticton RCMP,” he stated.

“We all recognize that there continues to be much grief and anger in our First Nations communities as more graves are being discovered but it is important that we all lead with compassion and understanding during these difficult times”.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

178578
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
176485


Real Estate
4515899
131 1050 Springfield Road
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$519,900
more details
175827




Send us your News Tips!


169802


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Atticus
Atticus Penticton SPCA >


175803


Wife can’t get out of the water

Must Watch
Everyone likes to imagine themselves looking elegant and graceful coming out of the water; however, this woman had trouble coming...
Horrible spelling
Galleries
These spell jobs are absolutely botched.
Horrible spelling (2)
Galleries
Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer deny dating rumors
Showbiz
David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston are not dating in real life,
Cockatoo screams at owner’s singing
Must Watch
Screaming or singing along?


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
177918
176146