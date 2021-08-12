Penticton fire chief assisting with structure protection at White Rock Lake wildfire

Photo: BCWS

Penticton's fire chief is lending his skills to the fight against the White Rock Lake wildfire burning between Vernon and Kelowna.

Larry Watkinson is running structural protection at the wildfire, a passion of his as the organizer for several years running of a B.C.-wide wildfire training symposium in the South Okanagan.

Firefighters learn by fighting staged burns in different terrains, to be better prepared for wildland-urban interface conditions like the situation at White Rock Lake.

Watkinson has appeared on some BC Wildfire Service update videos from the command centre for White Rock Lake, explaining how crews are tackling structure protection.

"Throughout this fire we've been setting up in proximity of the five different communities we're working from the north to the south," Watkinson explained in his latest update.

Watkinson told Castanet in late 2020 that one of his major goals for the upcoming year was increased wildfire preparedness in the Penticton community, championing a FireSmart program which allows homeowners to get a free assessment from the fire department on potential changes to their property to help it survive in the event of an interface fire.

Contributed