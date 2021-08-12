178930
Penticton  

Penticton fire chief assisting with structure protection at White Rock Lake wildfire

Local chief on fire frontlines

- | Story: 342667

Penticton's fire chief is lending his skills to the fight against the White Rock Lake wildfire burning between Vernon and Kelowna.

Larry Watkinson is running structural protection at the wildfire, a passion of his as the organizer for several years running of a B.C.-wide wildfire training symposium in the South Okanagan.

Firefighters learn by fighting staged burns in different terrains, to be better prepared for wildland-urban interface conditions like the situation at White Rock Lake.

Watkinson has appeared on some BC Wildfire Service update videos from the command centre for White Rock Lake, explaining how crews are tackling structure protection.

"Throughout this fire we've been setting up in proximity of the five different communities we're working from the north to the south," Watkinson explained in his latest update.

Watkinson told Castanet in late 2020 that one of his major goals for the upcoming year was increased wildfire preparedness in the Penticton community, championing a FireSmart program which allows homeowners to get a free assessment from the fire department on potential changes to their property to help it survive in the event of an interface fire.

Contributed

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

174136
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
176485


Real Estate
4516364
#7 545 Rosemead Avenue
3 bedrooms 1 baths
$419,900
more details
168753




Send us your News Tips!


176831


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Atticus
Atticus Penticton SPCA >




Do you have a girlfriend?

Must Watch
Funny triangle!
Wife can’t get out of the water
Must Watch
Everyone likes to imagine themselves looking elegant and graceful...
Horrible spelling
Galleries
These spell jobs are absolutely botched.
Horrible spelling (2)
Galleries
Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer deny dating rumors
Showbiz
David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston are not dating in real life,


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
177655
176498