Summerland family practice physicians unable to continue walk-in after hours clinic due to doctor shortage

Photo: Contributed

“Put simply, we need more doctors."

A group of Summerland physicians announced that they are no longer able to continue to run the after hours clinic due to a shortage of doctors, leading to the Summerland After Hours Clinic, located at Rosedale Medical, permanently closing effective Sept. 1, 2021.

Medical practitioners from the different clinics in the community have collaborated over the years to provide an after-hours primary care service to Summerland residents since 2001.

“As physicians who live and work in Summerland, we take great pride in trying to meet all of the primary care needs of our community,” Rosedale Clinic stated in a press release.

“For many years we’ve provided medical care to the whole Summerland community with scheduled clinics and the after-hours clinics. This was unique to our community but is no longer sustainable with the existing workforce,” lead Dr. Danielle Weisgarber said.

The Kelly Avenue clinic and Rosedale Medical clinics will be providing additional urgent same-day appointments for their patients.

The clinics have experienced increasing difficulty staffing the after-hours clinic while also providing comprehensive care to their own patients.

“We are facing ongoing physician shortage, and something had to give. While we are all saddened by this loss, our top priority needs to be to attach as many patients as possible to our clinic practices for ongoing, continuous care. We know that this is important to residents in our community. We understand that the closure of the after-hours clinic will impact the members of the community who do not have a family physician, particularly those with limited transport. This is why we’ve been heavily involved in the ongoing process of planning expansion of primary care services in Summerland and Penticton.”

Physician shortages are a reality across Canada. To support physician recruitment efforts, Summerland physicians have been actively working with the District of Summerland, South Okanagan Similkameen Division of Family Practice and Interior Health towards a larger Summerland Primary Care Centre.

A larger clinic is expected to attract physicians who are looking to work in bigger team-based practices, with the aim of attaching everyone in Summerland to their own family physician.

"We have to look at how we make working life in the Summerland clinics as attractive as possible to potential recruits, which sometimes requires restructuring how we deliver care to the community. This may seem like a backwards step in the short term, but the ultimate goal is to improve access to doctors for everyone,” Dr. Weisgarber said.