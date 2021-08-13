178576
Penticton  

Penticton-born security company partnering with US live video monitoring company to invest $25 million in growth

Local company invests big

Local Security, a Canadian security technology company founded in Penticton, announced a partnership with EyeQ to foster growth in the video monitoring sector for the industry, with an investment of $25 million.

With this partnership, solutions providers will be able to access capital from the 25 million dollar fund to grow their video monitoring portfolios. A focus for the companies will be on customer acquisition, system design, and implementation.

“Local Security is committed to partnerships with communities and the organizations that use cutting-edge technology to secure them.” said Adam Power, CEO of Local Security in a news release.

“Our partners can now access the critical funding required to meet their goals. EyeQ is a clear thought leader in the marketplace, with a reputation for service delivery excellence. We are excited to bring their expertise into our partner ecosystem.”

New funds will also give support to organizations with non-profit status by allowing them to access special capital for facilities improvements and lone worker solutions. Pilots are currently underway in Canada with expansion to the USA planned for fall 2021.

“We are incredibly excited to be able to partner with Local Security and other innovative solution providers who have wanted to better serve their customers with remote video solutions but previously didn’t have access to reliable partners to do so,” Markus Scott, CEO, EyeQ Monitoring said.

“Although we have been excited about making this investment in the industry for several years, we felt it critical to first ensure we had a high-quality product and training team available to assist our partners not only sign-up customers; but also ensure their long-term satisfaction. With more than a decade in remote video solutions, we are now excited to not only offer those operational resources and experience but also to provide much-needed capital to help our partners grow their business well."

