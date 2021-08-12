177398
Penticton  

Nk'Mip Creek wildfire crews busy setting up retardant lines in advance of an impending heat wave

Fighting against rising temps

- | Story: 342659

The Nk'Mip Creek wildfire has seen minimal growth according to a BC Wildfire Service update Thursday morning, and crews are focusing on guard lines and retardant in steep, rocky areas as weather conditions are expected to exacerbate fire activity.

The blaze, which sparked July 19 six kilometres north of Osoyoos, is estimated at 17,472 hectares, up from 17,469 hectares Wednesday.

Ninety-eight firefighters from Mexico have returned to the fight after a few days of rest. They are working within high-priority areas of the fire.

"Yesterday, airtankers were used to support a large contingent of crews who are working in steep, rocky terrain on the northwest flank of the fire. The airtankers applied retardant to slow the spread of the fire, which provided more time for ground crews to construct and reinforce guard lines," reads a BCWS update.

"Helicopters were be used to support this effort by bucketing water onto the fire. This is being done to keep the fire out of the front country. Airtankers and helicopters may be used again today to support efforts of ground crews in this same area."

Evacuation orders remain in effect in the Baldy Mountain area. Permanent residents were told Wednesday they were eligible to apply to have a brief visit to their property Thursday morning, to gather important belongings.

A task force of structural protection crews is patrolling McKinney Road and other areas of the fire to action hotspots and determine where to place structural protections.

Winds are coming from the northwest with stronger gusts expected in the afternoon, and warmer, drier conditions in the forecast are expected to cause new growth on the fire.

Temperatures are predicted to climb into the high 30s C in the coming days.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

174578
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
176485


Real Estate
4515899
131 1050 Springfield Road
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$519,900
more details
178096




Send us your News Tips!


174399


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Atticus
Atticus Penticton SPCA >


178591


Wife can’t get out of the water

Must Watch
Everyone likes to imagine themselves looking elegant and graceful coming out of the water; however, this woman had trouble coming...
Horrible spelling
Galleries
These spell jobs are absolutely botched.
Horrible spelling (2)
Galleries
Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer deny dating rumors
Showbiz
David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston are not dating in real life,
Cockatoo screams at owner’s singing
Must Watch
Screaming or singing along?


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
177918
176498