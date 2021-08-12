Nk'Mip Creek wildfire crews busy setting up retardant lines in advance of an impending heat wave

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Retardant lines photographed Wednesday at the Nk'Mip Creek Wildfire

The Nk'Mip Creek wildfire has seen minimal growth according to a BC Wildfire Service update Thursday morning, and crews are focusing on guard lines and retardant in steep, rocky areas as weather conditions are expected to exacerbate fire activity.

The blaze, which sparked July 19 six kilometres north of Osoyoos, is estimated at 17,472 hectares, up from 17,469 hectares Wednesday.

Ninety-eight firefighters from Mexico have returned to the fight after a few days of rest. They are working within high-priority areas of the fire.

"Yesterday, airtankers were used to support a large contingent of crews who are working in steep, rocky terrain on the northwest flank of the fire. The airtankers applied retardant to slow the spread of the fire, which provided more time for ground crews to construct and reinforce guard lines," reads a BCWS update.

"Helicopters were be used to support this effort by bucketing water onto the fire. This is being done to keep the fire out of the front country. Airtankers and helicopters may be used again today to support efforts of ground crews in this same area."

Evacuation orders remain in effect in the Baldy Mountain area. Permanent residents were told Wednesday they were eligible to apply to have a brief visit to their property Thursday morning, to gather important belongings.

A task force of structural protection crews is patrolling McKinney Road and other areas of the fire to action hotspots and determine where to place structural protections.

Winds are coming from the northwest with stronger gusts expected in the afternoon, and warmer, drier conditions in the forecast are expected to cause new growth on the fire.

Temperatures are predicted to climb into the high 30s C in the coming days.