Wildfires in Washington very visible from Osoyoos, near 2100 hectares in size

Photo: Jon Manchester The Spur fire as seen from Osoyoos on Wednesday

Hot, dry weather will not only be affecting wildfires across the Interior in the next few days, but will also be a big factor for Washington State firefighters as they battle multiple blazes.

Two fires in particular are putting up heavy smoke which is visible from the B.C. border town of Osoyoos.

The Spur Wildfire is estimated at 25 kilometres east of Tonasket, Washington, a town which sits 35 kilometres away from the U.S.-Canadian border.

In an update from The Northwest Interagency Coordination Center on Thursday morning, the Spur Fire is expecting wind from the northwest. The fire is estimated at 5,249 acres, which is just over 2,100 hectares.

On Wednesday, a Type 1 helicopter was brought in for fire suppression and made good progress. Efforts from crews will be attempting direct attack on the west, scouting on the northwest, and looking to reduce susceptible fuels with firing operations.

The fire is reported to have started on Aug. 5 and the cause was lightning. The fire is currently zero per cent contained.

The Walker Creek Fire is located slightly more to the south and smaller in size, estimated at 526 acres or just over 200 hectares.

Firefighters are reported to continue to have made good progress on the Walker Creek fire. Personnel continue to improve the perimeter and increase the line to ensure that hotspots are contained and not a threat.

Operations will use retardant when needed and hose lays are being installed. Crews will be scouting for additional roads to use in a contingency plan. Crews will continue to use aerial resources when needed.

The fire is currently 10 per cent contained and winds are expected from the north.

Both fires are threatening residences in Washington State.