Large wildfires in Washington visible from Osoyoos

Photo: Louise Middlemiss

A big cloud of wildfire smoke could be seen Wednesday from Anarchist Mountain in the east of Osoyoos but it’s not from the nearby Nk’Mip fire.

It’s coming from the state of Washington, where two big fires are burning south of Osoyoos.

Evacuation orders were issued by Okanogan County on Wednesday afternoon because of increased fire activity on the south end of both the Spur and Walker Creek fires.

Several other fires are also burning in Washington, not far from the Canada-U.S. border.

Oregon and California are also being hit hard this fire season.