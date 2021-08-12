Penticton mobile safe injection site fundraising after unexpected setback

Photo: Contributed

After briefly losing their mobile safe injection site bus to mechanical troubles, the Penticton Overdose Prevention Society is getting more proactive with their fundraising.

One of the founders, Desiree Franz, took to Facebook Wednesday to share a GoFundMe dedicated to raising a contingency fund for the not-for-profit organization and itsbus, which is legally sanctioned by Interior Health.

Their fully retrofitted bus has been in operation for two months, offering a safe place for addicted individuals to consume, serving up to 10-30 individuals per night.

"We can only offer services for injection drug use however we are hoping to be able to offer inhalation services in the future," explains Franz.

"Other services we provide: naloxone training, neighbourhood cleanup, sharps/paraphernalia disposal, referrals to local agencies, advocation, first aid support and handing out water, coffee and light snacks."

The mission hit a snag earlier this month when the bus, which was purchased by the savings of the founders of the organization, needed mechanical attention.

Luckily, it turned out to be a quick fix which Ted of Nobody Mechanical did free of charge. But it got Franz thinking they needed more of a cushion to fall back on.

She set up the GoFundMe, hoping to raise $2,000.

"BC is currently losing five individuals a day to overdose, we are in a public health emergency and we need services like this to even have a fighting chance," she says.

"Please donate if you can or share to others who may be interested in supporting our cause. We rely on the generosity of community members to keep this bus on the road and humbly accept all the support given."