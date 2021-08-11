Summerland winery invites graffiti artist for 10th anniversary

Photo: Okanagan Crush Pad

Okanagan Crush Pad winery in Summerland is getting graffitied — on purpose.

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, the winery has invited Vancouver abstract painter Scott Sueme to create a mural on their 100-foot south-facing wall.

Sueme painted a graffiti mural on the walls of the winery ten years ago at its opening. Now, the public is welcome to watch Sueme add more to his work from Aug. 24-29.

“To honour turning the corner on our first 10 years at Okanagan Crush Pad and looking forward to our next exciting decade, I thought that there could be no better way to celebrate than by commissioning Scott to ‘vandalize’ the building again,” winery owner Christine Coletta said.

"We invite the public to come by the winery to give Scott a warm welcome on his return engagement with us. This is a project that will change in real time, and it is fascinating to see the plans on paper for a large-scale installation come to life. It will be a lot of fun to see it progress."

Visitors can reserve a table on the patio and enjoy a flight of wine, order wine by the glass, a signature OCP cocktail, or try a boozy freezie.

