Penticton  

Evacuated Mt. Baldy residents will be allowed brief access to their homes Thursday

Access to evacuated homes

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary in cooperation with BC Wildfire Service is allowing residents under evacuation order in the Mt. Baldy area due to the Nk'Mip Creek wildfire brief access on Thursday, Aug. 12.

Access will be provided with the following conditions:

  • Access for full-time Mt. Baldy residents only
  • One person per household
  • Access to gather essential items or undertake essential tasks at homes
  • Proof of residency will be required
  • Two access windows are available: 7 to 9 a.m. or 9 to 11 am.
  • Access could be revoked at any time if fire activity increases
  • Residents are asked to turn off all running water when they leave their property, including any sprinklers

Temporary residents or those who own vacation or vacant property will not be allowed access. RCMP will be on site and will conduct a sweep of the area to ensure everyone has left the area by 11 a.m.

Extreme caution is urged as structural protection equipment remains in place. There will be no access to Whiskey Jake Road via Cougar Road, but it can be reached by Porcupine Road.

Currently, 123 properties remain on evacuation order and a further 34 are on alert.

To arrange an access time for your Mt. Baldy property, call 1-888-747-9119.

