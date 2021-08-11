177398
Three Penticton non-profits getting cash boost from Valley First

Funding for local non-profits

Three Penticton non-profit organizations are getting a funding boost thanks to grants from the Valley First Community Endowment program.

$18,455 will be distributed between the Penticton and Area Access Centre, South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services and Discovery House.

“Placing these grants into the hands of deserving charities is so important right now given the resilience and flexibility they have shown over the past year and a half," said Susan Byrom, executive director of the First West Foundation, in a press release.

Discovery House is getting $5,025 to support their food, garden and nutritional program, which serves between 40-68 men per year and aims to provide solutions to food insecurity while also enhancing employment opportunities by offering Food Safe training.

The Penticton and Area Access Centre will use its $8,475 for its RISE program, which stands for Releasing and Integrating Strong Emotions, helping clients "learn to understand and cope with anger and strong emotions."

South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services will use its $5,005 on an engagement program involving 10 immigrant residents in the region to build their capacity to understand and participate in local, regional and municipal service and community planning processes.

