Penticton  

Prominent Oliver winery to close following death of owner

Winery to close after death

A prominent Oliver winery is shutting down following the death of its owner.

Chris Jentsch passed away in April suddenly at the age of 58, leaving behind C.C. Jentsch Cellars. His widow Betty has now made the difficult decision to close the winery.

"August 23 at 5 p.m. the wineshop will be closing its doors for the last time. Final orders received will ship out first thing the next day," reads a post on the winery's Facebook page Wednesday.

"We would like to thank all those who took the time to visit us over the years and those who have enjoyed our wines from afar. Your enthusiasm and support is greatly appreciated."

They add that many vintages are sold out, but there is still wine available, though inventory is quickly depleting.

"To avoid disappointment please order sooner rather than later," they wrote.

The tasting room remains open daily for the time being. Order their remaining wines online here.

