Penticton  

Staple downtown Penticton convenience store 24Main shuts doors for renovations under new ownership

What's next for 24/7 shop?

Penticton's 24Main convenience store, also known locally as 24/7, has shut its doors and removed its signs so that its new owner can do some renovations.

The store at 702 Main Street has been a staple of downtown for many years. Local businessman Gary Johal started it in 2002, then sold it. When the opportunity came up recently, he jumped at the chance to buy it back.

"It's going to be closed at least four months, we are going to do major renovations," Johal said.

He is talking to a franchise right now about a food service as well.

"There will be pizza and some other food options as well," he explained.

The renovations will completely redo and update the shop. Johal said he is not in a rush to get it finished, wanting to be sure it's done right.

"I don't want to do a Mickey Mouse job, I want to make sure it's up to standards and that everything is good."

Johal said the name will return to the original 24/7 rather than 24Main.

