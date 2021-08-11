Three major wildfires continue to blaze out of control in South Okanagan-Similkameen

Photo: BCWS Nearly 100 Mexican firefighters are expected to return to the fight against the Nk'Mip Creek wildfire Wednesday.

UPDATE: 12 p.m.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has rescinded more evacuation alerts for the Nk'Mip Creek wildfire area.

Dozens of properties in Electoral Area A, east of Osoyoos, are no longer under alert.

ORIGINAL: 11:40 a.m.

Three out-of-control wildfires continue to burn in the South Okanagan-Similkameen region. Here is a roundup of each one as of Wednesday morning.

Thomas Creek:

The Thomas Creek wildfire sparked July 11 northeast of Okanagan Falls, and is currently estimated at 11,755 hectares.

Evacuation orders remain in place in the Allendale Lake and Derenzy Lake areas, information on which can be found here.

BC Wildfire Service expects fire behaviour to increase in coming days as winds continue from north to northwest and temperatures rise, and the fire may become more visible from surrounding communities.

"Continued use of planned ignitions is critical in reinforcing a guard lines to gain containment on the fire. This technique is used to remove unburnt fuels between the guard line and the fire to help further secure the fire perimeter. Crews will continue to mop up hotspots in the area where the planned ignition occurred," reads an update from BCWS.

Crews on scene include 46 firefighters, 62 Canadian Armed Forces members, 33 support staff, 24 pieces of heavy equipment and four helicopters.

The cause of this wildfire has not yet been determined.

Nk'Mip Creek:

The Nk'Mip Creek wildfire sparked July 19 between Oliver and Osoyoos, and is currently estimated at 17,469 hectares.

A contingency of 98 Mexican firefighters is expected to return to fight this fire Wednesday after a few days of rest.

Properties near Mount Baldy and on McKinney Road are the subject of continual assessment for structural protection needs.

Evacuation orders remain in place for 123 addresses in Electoral Area E/West Boundary of the Regional District of Kootenay-Boundary. A further 34 addresses remain on evacuation alert.

"The RDKB EOC assesses evacuation alerts and orders daily in discussions with the BC Wildfire Service. Our focus is the safety of residents. We will inform residents as soon as evacuation orders are rescinded and it is safe for people to return to their homes," reads an update from the RDKB.

Several properties remain under evacuation alert in the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, the list of which can be found here.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.

Garrison Lake:

The Garrison Lake wildfire sparked Aug. 10 33 kilometres southwest of Princeton and is estimated at 12,000 hectares in size.

It continues to be active near Highway 3, so the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is continually assessing any risks to public safety. The road remains open at this time.

A return to hot and dry weather this week is anticipated to cause fire activity to pick up.

Nearby Manning Park is partially closed. Find more information on Manning here.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.