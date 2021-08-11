One month now since the Thomas Creek Wildfire started in Okanagan Falls

Casey Richardson

It’s now been a month of living next to a wildfire for Okanagan Falls community residents, as the Thomas Creek wildfire continues to burn out of control. The near 12,000 hectare fire has since moved east and away from town and the overall feeling is a sigh of relief for the residents.

“July 11 was the date that fire began and I'll tell you in the first hours of that first day, it was horrific. Community members called me over and over with concern and worry. There was a mushroom cloud, a plume over our neighbourhood,” Ron Obirek, the Okanagan Falls regional district director said.

But now the community has ‘been comforted’ by the good response of the ground forces and firefighters on the defensive lines.

“I can tell you in that first week, people were concerned, and the people in my neighbourhood were evacuated. They had the experience of packing and being ready. But it was traumatic because they remembered last year. And of course, you get worried. Oh, no, here we go again.”

The fire has grown into the area where the Christie Mountain wildfire began last year.

“I think for us in that community, the Christie mountain fire was more traumatic because we lost a home. We went to bed that first night in fear of losing many homes,” Obirek added. “Fire fighters from local fire departments as far north as Armstrong showed up, and did amazing work to save the structures.

“July 11, similar response, 77 homes are in that order to evacuate [and] every single structure protected by that evening. But it was not as serious a threat. And the community thought, I think everybody responds with the same concern. What if? What if it comes?”

The questions of ‘what if’ lessened once the fire headed away from town and evacuation alerts were pulled down. The thick smoke has lifted, but the fire won’t be leaving anytime soon.

“In this area. I think the relief is palpable. We've got blue skies today, white clouds. It's been weeks since we've seen that. So today, it feels good. The weather forecast scares us.”

BC Wildfire Service has been vocal that while the slight rain over the weekend helped dampen spots, the hot, dry conditions have not left and fire season will be lasting.

Mike McCulley, BCWS fire information officer with the Okanagan complex, said in a press conference on Tuesday that with the weather the area has, it is expected to see the status of out of control for some time yet.

“These are very large fires embedded into deep drought conditions. They're not easy to manage. We see very extreme fire behaviour on them when the weather picks up. I mean, you were probably around when it was over 40 degrees here. Those are conditions that are conducive to making good headway on a fire. So it is not uncommon at all. It's going to take a very significant advance to have these fires change in status and I can tell people that they can expect to see the fighters out on the landscape at least until winter,” he said.

“I think the people doing the work, it's got to be stressful and worrisome. Nobody knows for sure which way the wind will blow next week and what will happen,” Obirek added.

Fire activity is expected to be more visible as these conditions return.

“You will start to see more smoke, you'll see flames at night as heat warms up,” McCulley explained.

Retardant lines are very visible from Mclean Creek Road, a reminder for many of how close this fire was. BCWS continues to have plans to use small hand ignitions and large-scale planned ignitions to help burn away available fuel.