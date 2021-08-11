RDOS to swap emergency alert systems

Photo: Chelsea Powrie

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is switching its mass-notification service for emergencies.

Starting in late 2021, CivicReady, the system the RDOS currently uses, will no longer be offered in Canada. The RDOS has decided to transition to Canadian app Voyent Alert! instead.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the RDOS said the service supports sending notifications via text message, email or landline for users in areas with limited cell connectivity.

"As part of the change in service providers, residents and property owners currently subscribed to receive CivicReady notifications via text message, email or telephone will be migrated to Voyent Alert!," reads the update from the RDOS.

"You will continue to receive the notifications you subscribed to, however all accounts will automatically be registered for emergency notifications, as well."

Sign in to your CivicReady account or sign up now here, and it will be changed over to Voyent when the transition happens in December.

More details are available here.

The Thomspon-Nicola Regional District recently had issues with the Voyent app. Users in wildfire evacuation zones in the Logan Lake area had trouble accessing information on the app.