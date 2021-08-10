Text donation campaign helps local Penticton kids

Photo: OSNS

The OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre in Penticton is grateful for a recent donation from Shaw and the BCHL through their "Text to Donate" campaign.

The campaign raised $1,915 between March 1 and May 31.

"A big thank you also to the Penticton Vees for choosing the OSNS as your charity of choice. Thank you to all who texted to donate to OSNS and to Shaw for matching the donation," reads an update from OSNS.

The funding will go toward providing the children the OSNS helps with new equipment.

The OSNS provides early intervention, rehabilitation, and programming for children with developmental delays.

Find out more here.