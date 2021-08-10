Penticton homeless count shows rising numbers

Photo: Shutterstock

The latest homeless count in Penticton shows in the city, slightly up from the numbers of those identified as experiencing homelessness in 2018.

A count was conducted by BC Housing in partnership with Pathways Addictions Resource Centre on the evening of April 19 and the day of April 20, 2021 by shelter staff and outreach workers.

“Surveys were conducted primarily by shelter staff and outreach teams instead of volunteers to ensure that people experiencing homelessness would only be in contact with people who are familiar with safety protocols,” said Sophie Carrigan Gray, senior communications advisor with BC Housing in an email.

The count findings indicated that 114 people were identified as experiencing homelessness compared to 108 in 2018. In this group, 73 per cent of respondents had been in the community for at least one year and 46 per cent of respondents had been in the community 10 years or more.

Of those experiencing homelessness, 63 per cent of the unsheltered respondents stayed outside the night of the count, and 15 per cent stayed in a vehicle, and 10 per cent were couch-surfing.

The largest age group of respondents is adults aged 25-54, with 66 per cent of respondents in that range.

Ten per cent are youth under 25 and 24 per cent are seniors aged 55 and over.

“This information will help the province and communities better understand who is experiencing homelessness and why – and the results can inform the development of supports and services that will best help people in need, in different communities,” Gray added.

BC Housing has applied to develop a new recovery housing complex on Skaha Lake Road which could potential be home to some of those experiencing homelessness.

Penticton city council is wary to approve anything until a development permit subject to staff arranging an agreement between the city and BC Housing to ensure "satisfactory future operations" of the facility is reached.