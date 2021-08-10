RCMP searching for grassfire starter in Oliver, who faces fine

Photo: Oliver Fire Department

RCMP are searching for the man who allegedly started a brush fire off of Highway 97 by the North Oliver sign on Friday night.

The Oliver Fire Department quickly arrived on scene and doused the fire. This fire was confirmed to be human caused and RCMP and CO officers were on scene to collect evidence.

The fire was contained to an area of approximately 300 feet x 300 feet and burned mostly sage and desert grassland.

"We have identified a suspect and are working on locating him. We are pursuing this in conjunction with a Natural Resource officer to issue the following tickets," Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth said.

The individual is charged with light fuel or use fire against restriction Sec 10(3) Wild Fire Act at $1,150 and failure to report open Fire Sec 10(3) Wild Fire Act (WFA) $575.