Cool Creek wildfire evacuation alerts lifted

Photo: RDOS

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has rescinded evacuation alerts issued in the Cool Creek region in Area G.

Alerts were issued on July 29 north of Cathedral Provincial Park due to the Cool Creek wildfire, which is listed at 400 hectares in size as of Monday and remains out of control.

The following properties are no longer under alert:

District Lot 2200S, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District

District Lot 2391S, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District

District Lot 2864S, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District

District Lot 3235S, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District (Ranger Station – Cathedral Provincial Park)

District Lot 3236S, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District

2211 Ewart Creek Road

The RDOS thanks the public for following the guidance of the alert and for their patience.