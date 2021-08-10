Have a lobster dinner and support a local cause in Penticton

Photo: Pixabay

The annual Rotary Penticton Lobster on the Run fundraiser is 80 per cent sold out, so the time is now to book your tasty meal.

The drive-thru event will take place on Aug. 14, featuring a take-home Nova Scotia lobster meal from the chefs at Bogner's.

Proceeds go towards the re-building of the Skaha Lake splash pad.

Chicken and plant-based meal options are also available. You can also bid in the online auction and enter the 50/50 draw.

"Food and beverages (beer and wine sales on site) will be put into your trunk at pick up and you can remain in your car for the entire process," explains the Rotary.

"If you are walking or biking over, please check in with a volunteer for instructions on how to safely retrieve your order."

Place your order and find out more here.