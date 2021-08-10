Three South Okanagan - Similkameen wildfires continue to blaze out of control

Photo: BCWS Garrison Lake Wildfire

Three large wildfires continue to burn in the South Okanagan-Similkameen.

Thomas Creek Wildfire

The Thomas Creek Wildfire, located northeast of Okanagan Falls, is listed at 11,755 hectares and remains classified as out of control.

As warm weather returns after a cool, wet weekend, winds will be from the south west. Fire behaviour is expected to increase on a daily basis.

The contingent of Canadian Armed Forces working on the has increased significantly Tuesday, which BC Wildfire Service says will provide a greater overall compliment of valuable ground crews.

Forty-eight firefighters and 64 military personnel are on scene with 25 pieces of heavy equipment, three helicopters and 39 BCWS support personnel.

Planned ignitions have been successful in the Derenzy Lake area. Crews are continuing to mop up hot spots.

Nk'Mip Creek Wildfire

The Nk'Mip Creek Wildfire northeast of Osoyoos is estimated at 17,469 hectares and remains classified as out of control.

"Temperatures will increase and humidity will decrease over the coming days," reads an update from BCWS.

Crews will be focusing on the northwest flank of the fire. Evacuation orders remain in place for properties in the Mt. Baldy area, a map of which can be found here.

Ninety-eight Mexican firefighters will rejoin the fight on Aug. 11.

Garrison Lake Wildfire

The Garrison Lake wildfire is estimated at 12,000 hectares and classified as out of control 33 kilometres southwest of Princeton.

The fire remains within close proximity of the highway, and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is continuing to assess Highway 3 for risks to public safety.

The BC Wildfire Service is working closely with BC Parks about this fire as it has moved into Manning Park and BC Parks has issued a partial closure of Manning Park as a result.

Fifteen firefighters, one helicopter and 18 heavy equipment are responding. 16 structural protection personnel are also on scene to assess and mobilize resources for at-risk values and properties.