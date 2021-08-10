178576
Penticton  

Road closure on Eckhardt Ave. between Martin St. and Main St. planned for Thursday for bike lane instalment

Bike lane road closure

Drivers travelling on Eckhardt Avenue are asked to avoid the intersection at Martin Street during the morning of Thursday, Aug. 12 for work on the Penticton Lake to Lake route bike lane.

Crews need to close Eckhardt Avenue between Martin Street and Main Street to allow for installation of new signal arms for the bike route, which is expected to be completed by the end of the morning.

The City of Penticton stated that detours will be in place on Eckhardt Avenue to move traffic around the intersection.

Drivers travelling on Martin Street are not affected by the closure. Plans for the following week also will include a closure affecting traffic on Martin Street at Eckhardt Avenue.

Typos News Tips


