178792
Penticton  

Osoyoos Desert Model Railroad soon closing it's doors after 18 years in business

Mini railway on its last loop

- | Story: 342441

The Osoyoos Desert Model Railroad shared that is going to be permanently close down after the September long weekend.

"The decision to do so has been a hard one for us to come to, but after 18 years of having fun running the business, it is time for a new chapter in our lives. Retirement is calling us, and with all the restrictions put on us by the Government due to COVID, it is very hard to be small business owner," their post on social media read.

Poul and Ulla Pedersen have been welcoming in visitors and tourists into view their world class miniature wonderland, with more than 1,800 houses and over 18,000 hand painted little people.

"We are tremendously grateful and thankful for all the support received from TV programs such as The Amazing Race Canada and KSPS, various news papers and magazine articles and TripAdvisor, but mostly from all our loyal customers. Some have come to visit us faithfully every year on their holidays in Osoyoos since we opened our doors in 2003. Others have found their way from all around the world, and it has been a joy to meet all of you."

Just last year, the attraction landed on TripAdvisor's top 10 per cent of attractions worldwide as part of the 2020 Travellers Awards.

Pop in to the shop in Osoyoos before they close their doors on Sept. 7, 2021. For more information, visit their website here.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

167330
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
176485


Real Estate
4483334
1002-1947 Underhill St
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$535,000
more details
175360




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Mickey
Mickey Penticton SPCA >


177422


Tuesday Meme Dump- August 10, 2021

Galleries
Random funny memes, coming in hot.
Tuesday Meme Dump- August 10, 2021 (2)
Galleries
Man and horse shake off the morning
Must Watch
“Every morning this is the routine between her and I.
Bam Margera sues Jackass
Showbiz
Bam Margera is suing Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze, and Jeffrey...
Feeding a wild Kite
Must Watch
Guy feeding a wild black Kite from his balcony.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
176146