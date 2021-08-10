Osoyoos Desert Model Railroad soon closing it's doors after 18 years in business

Photo: Contributed

The Osoyoos Desert Model Railroad shared that is going to be permanently close down after the September long weekend.

"The decision to do so has been a hard one for us to come to, but after 18 years of having fun running the business, it is time for a new chapter in our lives. Retirement is calling us, and with all the restrictions put on us by the Government due to COVID, it is very hard to be small business owner," their post on social media read.

Poul and Ulla Pedersen have been welcoming in visitors and tourists into view their world class miniature wonderland, with more than 1,800 houses and over 18,000 hand painted little people.

"We are tremendously grateful and thankful for all the support received from TV programs such as The Amazing Race Canada and KSPS, various news papers and magazine articles and TripAdvisor, but mostly from all our loyal customers. Some have come to visit us faithfully every year on their holidays in Osoyoos since we opened our doors in 2003. Others have found their way from all around the world, and it has been a joy to meet all of you."

Just last year, the attraction landed on TripAdvisor's top 10 per cent of attractions worldwide as part of the 2020 Travellers Awards.

Pop in to the shop in Osoyoos before they close their doors on Sept. 7, 2021. For more information, visit their website here.