Summerland pondering eco-village development

Photo: District of Summerland

The District of Summerland is pondering an "eco-village" to tie in with their solar and battery storage project.

At Monday's meeting, council voted to direct $70,000 for the preparation of a sustainability village development concept.

The development would be located on 66 acres of district-owned land in the Prairie Valley Road area, adjacent to the Deer Ridge development.

Staff has spent time exploring other communities in British Columbia like Victoria who have implemented similar eco-village concepts.

In Victoria, a city-owned former dock yard was turned into a highly-sustainable development, encouraging bidders to submit lower bids if higher levels of sustainability can be achieved.

Staff said Summerland’s location, with its planned one megawatt solar facility on site which could power 100 homes in peak seasons, is an opportunity for something similar and even carbon-neutral. Its proximity to downtown lends it to walkability or cycling, and is right beside many recreational trails and park access.

Director of development services Brad Dollevoet said these are very preliminary stages, and the number of units that could potentially fit in the area has not been nailed down.

“We want to ask the community and surrounding neighbourhoods what form of density they want to see in this area,” Dollevoet said.

“It could be a mix of housing, it could be narrower single-family homes, it could be all multi-family … that’s what we want to explore further with the design concept.”

Council had previously expressed interest in the concept, especially with a lean toward multi-family units, smaller units and more affordability.



Next steps will be broader community engagement, a completed concept to be potentially done by December 2021, then releasing an expression of interest in early 2022 to potential development teams, for a final decision and land sale or partnership by March 2022.