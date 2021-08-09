Catch the return of live theatre with an original production at Penticton's Tempest Theatre

Photo: Tempest Theatre

Tempest Theatre and Film Society in Penticton is bringing back the magic of live theatre after a nearly two-year hiatus.

Presenting its first-ever piece written entirely by its own professional company, Tempest will present "What.A.Mess." on August 17, running for five nights.

The script is inspired by ancient Greek classics and will be directed by Kate Twa, Tempest's artistic director, Denise Kenney and Edward Foy.

“One of the best things about creating our own work is that we can respond to the real world in real time. That world, at least recently, seems increasingly chaotic and stressful—but the ancient Greeks were seeing the same thing thousands of years ago. Bringing the two worlds together allows us to explore Greek mythology while at the same time affirming our shared humanity. It’s an amazing experience, and I look forward to sharing this work with Penticton audiences," Twa explained.

The theatre has also used the pandemic hiatus to spruce up their location on Eckhardt Avenue, adding new paint and an outdoor patio.

“This is a building that is part of the downtown landscape with a long heritage in the community. Tempest is stepping into the limelight with a fresh new look that matches the quality of experience inside for our audiences and actors," said managing director Jennifer Vincent.

Tickets for What.A.Mess. are $25 or $20 for Tempest Patreon members and limited seating is available for each night. The theatre is at 125 Eckhardt Avenue East. More details can be found on their website.