Nk'Mip Creek fire expected to grow with return of hot weather

Photo: Oliver Fire Department

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary says 123 addresses remain on evacuation order on the eastern flank of the Nk'Mip Creek wildfire Monday afternoon, and that fire activity is expected to grow as hot weather returns.

The Nk'Mip Creek fire is zero per cent contained and estimated to have burned 17,469 hectares to date.

"Today a large contingent of crews and helicopters will focus on the northwest flank of the fire, where steep terrain and increased fire behaviour may challenge suppression efforts. This is being done to keep the fire out of the front country," reads an update from the RDKB Monday.

"Properties near Mt. Baldy are being continually assessed for structural protection needs."

After a wet, cool weekend, a warm, drying trend has returned.

"Winds will be from the south west. Fire behaviour is expected to increase on a daily basis," the RDKB says.

Evacuees who have been out of their primary residence for 10 consecutive days or longer are eligible for a one-time payment from the BC government of $1,200, which can be accessed by calling the Red Cross at 1-800-863-6582.

A full list of addresses as well as maps of the evacuation order and alert areas in the RDKB are available at here.