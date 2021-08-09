177398
Penticton  

No go for permanent off-leash dog parks in Summerland

Slow progress on dog park

Summerland council can't decide where to put an off-leash dog park.

At Monday's council meeting, council voted down proposed large dog and small dog fenced-in areas at Dale Meadows Park, a concept that had been a source of in-depth discussion and strong community opinions for years.

At Monday's meeting, council decided not to go ahead with the staff-recommended plan, which would have seen a 0.27 acre small dog run and 0.78 acre large dog run constructed at a cost of $132,348 - $222,872.

The Summerland Dog Owners Association has long been an advocate of an off-leash area closer to the downtown area. For the moment, Sun-Oka Provincial Park a little way down the highway has an off-leash dog beach popular with local dog owners.

After a lengthy discussion, council voted to put in place a temporary small-dog off-leash area at Dale Meadows on a temporary pilot basis. Cost estimates for temporary/fast fencing range from $28,226 - $31,726.

Staff will report back in one year from its opening, which is expected in September, on the park usage.

Staff will also continue to look into the viability of the rodeo grounds as a possible spot for a more permanent large dog run.

