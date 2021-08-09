Former Downtown Penticton Association executive director heading for trial for alleged fraud

Photo: File photo Kerri Milton, former DPA executive director.

A fraud trial is going ahead for former Downtown Penticton Association executive director Kerri Milton.

Milton's matter was in Penticton court Thursday and Friday for a pre-trial inquiry. Information discussed is protected by a routine publication ban.

Milton faces charges of fraud over $5,000 and falsifying documents related to her time at the helm of the DPA. She left the DPA in 2016, after the organization said they found "irregularities" in its financial statements.

The file was turned over to RCMP in 2017, and in 2020, charges were laid against Milton.

Milton told Castanet in 2017 she found the allegations of misconduct and financial issues "very disappointing."

She is due back in court Sept. 13 to fix a trial date.