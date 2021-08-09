Summerland mushroom farm harassment trial decision delayed

Photo: Brad Besler Brad and Darren Besler

The verdict in a lengthy court case over a dispute between neighbours and the next door mushroom farm has been delayed in Penticton court Monday.

Brad and Darren Besler face charges of criminal harassment and mischief under $5,000 in relations to events involving their neighbours, What the Fungus mushroom farm in Summerland.

The pair represented themselves in a trial that spanned 12 days in the winter and spring.

At the conclusion, Judge Michelle Daneliuk said she needed time to go over the mountain of evidence and testimony to formulate her decision.

On Monday, her decision was scheduled, but Daneliuk told the courtroom she needed more time, asking the parties to submit legal arguments as to whether the accusation of "criminal harassment" could be downgraded to "mischief."

The Beslers asked for clarification in court about what was expected of them, and Daneliuk explained they did not have to make a submission if they did not wish to.

"What I'm asking is just for the submission of Crown as to whether, as a point of law, mischief is an included offence within the offence of criminal harassment," Daneliuk said

"In other words, to be a little more clear with you, if I determine that you are not guilty of criminal harassment is it open to the court to convict you instead of mischief, based on the same allegations."

Daneliuk gave Crown until Sept. 10 to file their submissions, and the Beslers until Sept. 13 to do so, to allow them time to see the Crown's submissions.

The Beslers have not been shy about making their concerns about the mushroom farm and its owner/operator Thor Clausen known, as well as their opinions on local RCMP who attended calls for service at the farm and their property as the dispute escalated.

They have, via social media and in the courtroom, accused RCMP and What the Fungus of lying about harassment claims and more.

In 2019, they put up a large sign and picketed their neighbours' property, and blanketed the community in flyers, protesting outbuildings on the mushroom farm that did not comply with local bylaws.

Summerland council approved an after-the-fact variance for the mushroom farm in June 2019, allowing their illegally-built outbuildings to continue to operate. Criminal chargers were laid against the Besler brothers in July of that same year.

The matter will be back in court Sept. 13 to fix a new date for Daneliuk's decision.