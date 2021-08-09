Three major South Okanagan-Similkameen wildfires remain out of control as of Monday

Photo: BCWS A planned ignition at the Garrison Lake wildfire over the weekend.

Three large wildfires continue to burn in the South Okanagan-Similkameen.

Thomas Creek

The Thomas Creek wildfire, located northeast of Okanagan Falls, has grown to 11,755 hectares and remains classified as out of control.

On Monday morning, BC Wildfire Service said crews will continue to establish machine and contingency guards around the perimeter of the fire, which will be reinforced by purposeful ignitions when necessary.

Cool weather and precipitation over the weekend helped the fight.

Evacuation orders remain in place in the Derenzy Lake and Allendale Lake areas.

Nk'Mip Creek

The Nk'Mip Creek wildfire, located northeast of Osoyoos, is estimated at 17,469 hectares as of Monday morning and remains out of control.

Cooler weather over the weekend allowed crews to work in close proximity to the fire, establishing contingency guards.

A crew of 98 Mexican firefighters that had been assisting with the fight are on a well-deserved break for a few days but will be back at the fire on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Evacuation orders and alerts remain in place in the Mount Baldy area, and McKinney Road area. Find the updated map and addresses here.

An area restriction remains in place. Find that map here.

The Oliver Fire Department has been called in to assist with the fire fight as of Sunday.

Garrison Lake

The Garrison Lake wildfire, located 33 kilometres southwest of Princeton, is estimated at 12,000 hectares and classified as out of control.

Planned ignitions have been taking place over the weekend.

"Fire retardant has been painted on guard lines and along telecommunications poles via guru tender truck above Highway 3. Removing available fuel from this corner of the fire allows the BC Wildfire Service to contain the fire in the vicinity of Bonnevier Ridge and Bonnevier Creek, which is adjacent to the south end of the community of Eastgate," reads a Monday morning update from BCWS.

The fire remains close to Highway 3, and while that roadway is open, BCWS is working closely with the Ministry of Transportation to continually assess the highway for risks to public safety.

A partial closure of Manning Park remains in place. Refer to BC Parks here for information on impacts to the park.

An area restriction was issued Sunday for an area north of Manning Park popular for recreation. Find that map here.