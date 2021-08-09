Penticton minor baseball league team wins BC Championships

Photo: SOMBA Tigers

Penticton's AAA baseball team is the new provincial champion, securing the win Sunday on their home turf.

The South Okanagan Minor League Baseball Association (SOMBA) Tigers hosted the U15 AAA provincial tournament from Aug. 6 to 8.

Heading into the tournament, they were in second place in their group. Twenty-four teams from around the province competed, and Penticton battled its way to the final on Sunday.

They came out on top, finishing undefeated in the tournament, to become the 2021 BC Champions.