New Pentictonite spinning art out of wool

"Okanagan Inspired" is a weekly series of articles offering a peek into the stories and inspirations of Pentictonites who hold creative roles in the community.

Having relocated to the Okanagan less than a year ago, Gail Franklin-Hawes is loving her new life and thriving in the South Okanagan creating beautiful wool creations to share with the community.

Originally from Alliston, a rural town north of Toronto, Ontario, Franklin-Hawes and her husband moved to the Okanagan just last November.

“My husband hates winter,” she explains.

“He always said ‘I’m moving somewhere warm so you better be willing to come.’ It took 12 years but we finally made the move. We love the warmth with just a little bit of chill in the winter. I drive to Osoyoos every week and you can see how everything grows so quickly and see the difference every week. It has been a big change for us coming from Ontario and giving up our farm, but we don’t miss the shovelling."

Franklin-Hawes said farming was hard on the body. Alongside her husband, she owned an alpaca, sheep and chicken farm.

“But now I get to spin the fibre without all the hard work of farming,” she says.

Franklin-Hawes now orders in wool from a friend who was her alpaca breeder in Ontario to make beautiful hand-knitted and felted crafts.

“I had up to 11 alpacas at one time,” says Franklin-Hawes.

“I buy both alpaca and sheep’s wool, but I prefer alpaca. I get fibre from younger alpacas now, so it is a better fibre. Alpaca wool is softer, not scratchy, and non-allergenic so it requires less washing and no harsh chemicals are needed. But sheep are cute too and they do different unique things,” she added, laughing.

With a three-year degree in weaving and textiles from a college in Ontario under her belt, Franklin-Hawes has been involved in material arts for many years.

“I learned so many fibre-related things in college. I loved that it was such a natural thing. I had done crafting and knitting for years when my husband suggested moving to a rural setting and starting the farm to get my own materials. Even with the farm, I still had to buy more materials though, I didn’t have enough animals to keep up!” she says.

“I love having the skill of taking something from an animal all the way to a finished product. It’s amazing.”

Franklin-Hawes is now looking for alpaca fibre to buy locally.

Yarn spinning came later than the fibre arts for Franklin-Hawes.

“I actually didn't learn how to spin yarn until around 15 years ago,” explains Franklin-Hawes.

“I had done all kinds of other fibre art but hadn’t learned to spin. A yarn shop offered a course, so I went and I was absolutely hooked. Now I spin and dye my own yarn in addition to the fibre art I create with it.”

She picked up a lot on YouTube, and advanced to the point that she not teaches her own classes. Her courses to learn fibre arts are available on her website or her personal Facebook.

“You don’t need experience, it is so forgiving to work with. I offer a lot of fibre art courses and only charge $50-$60 per course and you get to go home with what you’ve created in class,” she adds.

In addition to courses, Franklin-Hawes offers kits to purchase you can make at home.

“Right now I have kits to make 3 different types of shawls, thrummed mittens (which are fleece-stuffed

for extra coziness), felted soap kits, headbands and a lavender sachet, but my kits are changing all the time,” Franklin-Hawes explains.

Franklin-Hawes, who learned how to knit and crochet when she was very young, now creates all kinds of beautiful pieces with her vast skills.

“In addition to spinning and dying all of my own yarn, I knit hats, mitts, scarves and shawls. I knit almost anything! I also felt dryer balls, pet toys, coasters, little quails, little bags, felt flowers and felted bowls. Anything you can think of, you can most likely knit or felt it!” she explains.

“It is hard to keep up though, at one point I had eight knitters helping me and now I’m starting over and looking for knitters locally again."

She finds the work very relaxing, and has an on-the-nose favourite song to listen to while working.

“My favourite song is probably ‘Mary had a Little Lamb’ because of the lamb. I love my little sheepies,” Franklin-Hawes says, laughing.

“I really like Bridge Over Troubled Water, by Simon & Garfunkel too, but when I work I listen to relaxing spa music without any words. I just like the music!”

To purchase some of her beautiful fibre arts, Franklin-Hawes shop, GN’R Alpaca Boutique, has a spot at the Market at the District Wine Village in Oliver on Wednesday nights from 4-7 p.m., or has a shop to visit at home at 7171 Tucelnuit Drive in Oliver.