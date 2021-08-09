Time to enjoy summer harvest in Penticton

Photo: Pixabay

"Four Seasons of Fun" is a collaboration between Castanet and Travel Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

Summer harvest is in full swing in the Penticton region, and there is no better time than now to enjoy the bounty the area has to offer.

A great spot to find the latest crops is at the Penticton Farmers Market every Saturday in the 100 block of Main Street from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It's officially peach season, so pick up that iconic Okanagan fruit and many more seasonal vegetables and produce.

Now is a great time for canning enthusiasts to get started on their preserves, jams and pickles to make sure the taste of Penticton summer lasts all year long in their pantries.

The market has close to 70 local and regional vendors available each weekend, making it a sure-fire one-stop shop for the freshest produce.

For those looking for a taste of summer with a little more bite, dozens of wineries on the Naramata Bench are open for business, happy to welcome visitors to sip their latest wines.

Check your favourite winery's website for tasting room hours.

Restaurants at the local wineries are a great option for lunch or dinner with a focus on the freshest local ingredients.

At Lake Breeze Winery, they have started a new "Farmstead" initiative, growing their own culinary garden and pasture with produce to be used in dishes at their restaurant, The Patio at Lake Breeze.

"The new Farmstead, still a work in progress, features an orchard, vegetable and herb gardens, greenhouse, animal pasture and composting station," explains Lake Breeze.

"The vision is to provide guests with a genuine farm experience, encouraging them to wander through the garden, smell the fresh herbs, admire the playful pigs and restore the soul."

All of the dishes at The Patio strive to include locally-sourced, seasonal ingredients — for example, a Farmstead summer vegetables salad featuring greens grown right on their property, tossed in a beet and toasted garlic vinaigrette and topped with peppered Okanagan goat cheese.

Just down the road at Poplar Grove Winery, their restaurant also has a focus on the freshest locally harvested ingredients.

Head chef Rob Ratcliffe combines international food influences from his upbringing in London, England with local flavour profiles.

"He combines inventive and delicious ways to refine the nostalgic flavours of his youth along with the influences he gained throughout his career as a chef to create unique flavours. Our hospitality team is keen to provide each guest with friendly and engaging service as we strive to bring you the best the Okanagan Valley has to offer," Poplar Grove says.

In addition to seated dining, Poplar Grove now offers picnic baskets which can be enjoyed on the lawn of the winery, which can be personalized.

Whatever your tastes, there is a way to enjoy the best of the South Okanagan harvest in Penticton in the coming weeks.

Learn more at www.visitpenticton.com and on social @visitpenticton