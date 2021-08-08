177398
Penticton  

Evacuation order downgraded to alert near NK'Mip fire

Nk'Mip crews get a reprieve

- | Story: 342313

An evacuation order has been downgraded to an alert near the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen updated the situation Sunday afternoon. An evacuation order that was first issued July 19 for Electoral Areas A and C is now an alert.

Thanks to lower temperatures and rain in the South Okanagan, crews have been able to work in tighter proximity to the fire. Firefighters are working to mop-up hot spots along the southern fire perimeter.

Structural protection crews will continue to patrol along McKinney Road and Mt. Baldy, but they have demobilized equipment in the Shrike community due to decreased risk.

The reprieve could be short-lived. Winds are expected to pick up and temperatures are set to rise through the week to above seasonal levels.

A group of 98 firefighters from Mexico got some much-needed rest this weekend and will be back on the lines Wednesday.

The Nk’Mip Creek fire is still classified as out of control and is estimated at 16,877 hectares.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
176485


Real Estate
4471326
#108 4015 Gellatly Road
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$675,000
more details
171218




Send us your News Tips!


175411


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Sylvie
Sylvie Penticton SPCA >


173499


NFL Memes

Galleries
NFL preseason is in full swing. Celebrate with these memes.
Baby doesn’t want to share food
Must Watch
Nope!
Justin Bieber planning three-show run in Las Vegas
Music
Justin Bieber is heading back to Las Vegas for another three...
I have two rules!
Must Watch
Those are some good rules!
Mysterious creature found under mat in family’s patio area
Must Watch


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
175675
176498