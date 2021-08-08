Evacuation order downgraded to alert near NK'Mip fire

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Mexican firefighters on the line at Nk'Mip Creek fire

An evacuation order has been downgraded to an alert near the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen updated the situation Sunday afternoon. An evacuation order that was first issued July 19 for Electoral Areas A and C is now an alert.

Thanks to lower temperatures and rain in the South Okanagan, crews have been able to work in tighter proximity to the fire. Firefighters are working to mop-up hot spots along the southern fire perimeter.

Structural protection crews will continue to patrol along McKinney Road and Mt. Baldy, but they have demobilized equipment in the Shrike community due to decreased risk.

The reprieve could be short-lived. Winds are expected to pick up and temperatures are set to rise through the week to above seasonal levels.

A group of 98 firefighters from Mexico got some much-needed rest this weekend and will be back on the lines Wednesday.

The Nk’Mip Creek fire is still classified as out of control and is estimated at 16,877 hectares.