The Critteriad Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is in desperate need of foster for dogs and cats

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is hoping people can open up their homes to a furry friend or two, with an overwhelming need for more fosters.

There are plenty of dogs and cats that are looking for temporary homes until they can go back or be placed in their forever ones.

"Right now this is more of an urgent situation than ever before we are dealing with lots of animals in need of 30 to 60 days in foster care," Critteraid Animal Director Jess Byer said.

This is due to an increase of people unfortunately finding themselves homeless, or in other situations."

The team also needs help fostering special needs animals with supportive care to come out of their shells or deal with medical situations.

"We are looking for homes of all types, anybody can help do this, it is, everyone with kids, to just single people who really want to make a difference."

Critteraid will walk you through what responsibilities come with fostering, but volunteers will need about an hour to two hour a day to care for the pets.

"Also giving them the TLC and love that they're really going to need in the situation."

If you think you have the right home to foster, send Critteraid an email to set up a time to meet with them at [email protected]