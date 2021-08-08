Summerland council reviewing over dog park concept designs at the Dale Meadows Sports Complex

Photo: District of Summerland Concept Design A includes a Small (0.27 acres), medium (0.30 acres) and large (0.44 acres) dog park areas

It's been a long, contentious debate for the District of Summerland and community members in trying to right place for an off-leash dog park in the community. Council will be reviewing a set of concept designs for a park at the Dale Meadows Sport Complex on Monday, but staff are still unsure of it.

Back in December, Council directed staff to report back with a comparison between the Fosbery Highway Easement and the Dale Meadows Sports Complex for Council consideration and a final decision on a future dog park for the District of Summerland.

However, the Summerland Dog Owners Association (SDOA) voiced their concerns and disagreements with the park locations, instead suggesting displacing existing use from the Living Memorial (Snow Avenue) ball diamond, repurposing an entire Dale Meadows soccer field, or repurposing the Summerland Secondary School west field.

The lack of clear consensus from the community in support of one spot has long delayed the project. Council indicated they wanted staff to come back with the Dale Meadows designs as soon as possible to not delay this project any further.

"The task of finding a suitable layout for a fenced off-leash dog park within the Dale Meadows Sports Complex with minimal impacts on current site use has been challenging," the staff report reads.

Landscape Architects provided the District of Summerland four concept designs and costs which included some optional considerations for each, and reviewed the options with the SDOA.

Staff still have concerns regarding the need to contact neighbouring communities and park users, the cost of the projects, options for parking and reducing parking spots to build the park and timing.

The staff recommendation if council proceeds with the park is a balanced approach which meets the minimum required area requested by the dog owners association for a large dog park, and aims to minimize the loss in parking spaces while maintaining some green area adjacent to the dog park.

Council will be reviewing the proposed concept design drawings and estimated costing on Monday.