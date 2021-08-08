Volunteer firefighter's truck damaged while helping evacuees haul livestock

Photo: Contributed Cambie Gulick's truck and trailer have been sued for evacuating livestock and are part of her livelihood

A volunteer firefighter and emergency animal evacuation hauler needs a bit of help from the community after her truck and trailer took a hit while she was helping residents across the Okanagan move their animals away from the fires.

Cambie Gulick from Born Free Equine has been volunteering her time, fuel, truck and trailer helping evacuate horses, cows, donkeys and a lot of other livestock from the Nk’mip Creek and White Rock Lake wildfires, working with the ALERT Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team.

Her mother, Alana Rooney, started a GoFundMe after the vehicles got damaged from evacuating out of a farm late one night.

“I pulled up in the dark and I couldn't see anything. And what we didn't realize is there was like a big culvert trench and I dropped the whole front end of my truck into the culvert and sustained some pretty substantial damage to my suspension and steering components,” Gulick explained.

The trailer also sustained damage when a horse panicked inside the trailer and tried to get underneath the dividers, breaking two of them off.

“I've got some pretty good scrapes at the side of the trailer, some damage to my fenders, and to my back door from a cow, trying to get its head out my back door.”

Gulick kept driving to help people evacuate their animals until she was told by the mechanic that it wasn't safe to keep going until the steering and suspension were fixed.

“If I'm hauling a load of livestock I don't need my steering to give out in the middle of a corner on the highway. So I can't risk it right now, I'm down for the count,” she explained.

“Which is hard because I've received quite a few phone calls from more people in the White Rock Lake fire area for help, but I'm unable to go help right now.”

But she hopes to be back up and running soon to help anyone out if they need it. Her truck is also a part of her livelihood.

"I keep very good tabs on my vehicle, and keep it in really good shape because I do haul horses with it, and anytime I hear a noise I'm good about immediately taking it in and getting it fixed because I can't risk having something break when I'm loaded with horses."

For now, she urges people to get prepared and have a plan in place if they need to evacuate their livestock.

“Don't wait until something happens to think about what would you do if a fire came close, would you be able to get your horses or livestock out on your own, would you need help and where could you possibly bring them.

“Once an order comes, it can be very fast, but things happen. So if you happen to get an order or have a feeling like you might be getting an alert, as soon as the alert comes in, or you have a feeling you might be getting one, work on getting livestock out.”

Gulick saw firsthand how quick fire can move when she helped evacuate horses when the Nk’Mip Creek fire started in Osoyoos.

“We were driving through, and I had another trailer following me... at one point there were flames on both sides of the road all around us.”

Gulick currently has one person and all of their horses at her house that was evacuated from the White Rock Lake fire.

“I'm not the only one out there, there's a lot of people volunteering their time and their vehicles and their fuel to get people out and to safety. A shout out to everybody out there helping and working together and we'll get through this.”

The GoFundMe can be found online here.