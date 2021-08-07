Power outage hits north-east end, upper bench of Penticton from pole fire

Photo: City of Penticton

UPDATE: 9:40 p.m.

A power pole fire at Tupper Avenue, Middle Bench Road and Todd Road has caused some power issues in the Penticton area.

Penticton Fire Department Asst. Chief Rob Trupp confirmed that City electrical is on scene dealing with the Tupper and Middle Bench incident, then will be attending Todd Road.

"Penticton Fire is standing by on Todd Road until city electrical arrives on scene," he said. The cause of the incident is unknown at this time.

The outage in Penticton is in the area east of Okanagan Lake, north of Penticton Creek, and South & West of City Boundary. An estimated 1,193 customers have been effected by the outage.

ORIGINAL: 8:20 p.m.

An unplanned power outage has hit the north-east end of Penticton and Upper Bench area according to the city's unplanned outage map and reports on social media.

Fortis BC is reporting an outage in their area effecting 35 customers, which started just after 8 p.m.

No word yet on the cause of the outage or estimated time of return.

Castanet will update this story when more information becomes available.